Kildare: Beer garden to be turned into coffee shop

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for an existing beer garden to be turned into a coffee shop.
Fordglen Limited lodged the application on behalf of The Abbey Lodge, Dublin Road, Celbridge.
The existing ground floor beer garden area will be converted into a coffee shop spanning 59.9 square metres.
The café will be enclosed with glazing on three sides. An outside seating area is also planned.
Part of an existing low stone wall and railing will be removed, according to planning documents.
The estimated value of the project is €69,000, according to the industry database, Construction Information Services
