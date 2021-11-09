Boilers stolen from four houses in Kildare estate

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating after a number of domestic boilers were stolen from homes in a new estate.
The boilers were taken from four properties in the Mullen Park estate in Maynooth on October 29 last.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred between the hours of 12am and 1am on Friday, 29th October, 2021, in the Mullen Park area of Maynooth.
"These burglary incidents involved four unoccupied dwellings. No arrests have been made at this time.
"Investigations are ongoing."
Last January, up to eight Vokera brand gas boilers were stolen from a housing estate near Maynooth.
The thefts took place between 5pm on Wednesday, January 6 last week and 7.30am on January 7.
