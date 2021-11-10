JoJo Dullard investigation: Garda calls on people with information to "step up to the plate"

A senior local garda used the occasion of the anniversary of the disappearance of JoJo Dullard to call on people with information to "stand up to the plate" and come forward.

JoJo (21) was hitching a lift from Co Kildare to her home in Co Kilkenny when she vanished from Moone village on November 9th, 1995.

Supt Martin Walker of Kildare Garda Station yesterday said he was appealing to the "humanity" of those who have clues to what happened to the trainee beauty therapist.

He said: "This case was upgraded to a murder investigation last year and will never close. The answers are out there. Somebody out there knows what happened and I would appeal to their sense of humanity to come forward and give us the small details that will bring this matter to conclusion."

He told the Kildare Today programme on KFm Radio on Tuesday: "Please God, we will get some closure for the family but we need people to come forward, stand up to the plate, and be good, civic-minded people."

The officer in charge of the Kildare Garda District said that all the circumstances surrounding the disappearance are being reviewed by the Serious Crime Review Team.

He continued: "The investigation is moving all the time. You have various lines of inquiry and persons of interest. By no means is this investigation closed - it is live - and everything with any relevance is being examined and pursued to a conclusion.

"There are various leads and local gardaí are in constant engagement with the Serious Crime Review Team."