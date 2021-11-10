Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

he death has occurred of Janette O'Neill (née Doyle)

Castleroe West, Maganey, Kildare



Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, on Saturday, 6th November 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Sinéad. Beloved wife of Michael, treasured mother of Michelle and Liam. Sadly missed by her sisters Pauline, Marian and Maura and brother Liam, her adored grandchildren Sinèad, Tomás, Áine and Micháel, son-in-law Máirtìn, daughter-in-law Aideen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her Home on Friday from 12noon for Family and close Friends.Rosary at 8pm.Removal on Saturday at 11:30am to The Church Of St.Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 12noon (Church50% capacity). Followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Janette's funeral mass can be viewed on :link to follow soon

Those who would have liked to attend ,but due to current restrictions cannot,please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Dallas Chamney

Clane Road, Sallins, Kildare



Formerly of Newberry, Kilcullen. Peacefully, at Bloomfield Care Centre, Rathfarnham, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving children Dallas Jnr, Sheldon and Lavana and their mother Mary, grandchild Scott, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, siblings Edmond and violet, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Dallas Rest in Peace

Funeral service on Friday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and Guardian Angels, Sallins. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 1pm. Family flowers only, please. For livestreaming of Dallas’s Service please visit the following link:

Mount Jerome Crematorium

The death has occurred of Maggie Foley (née Foran)

Morristown, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John and sister of the late Sandra. Sadly missed by her loving mother Vera, sisters Regina, Jackie and Barbara, brother Bobby, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maggie Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's funeral home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral service on Thursday morning in Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Rathangan Cemetery, Wexford at approximately 3pm.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Cronnolly (née O'Donoghue)

Barberstown, Straffan, Kildare / Feakle, Clare



(née O'Donoghue) Cronnolly, Phyllis, Barberstown, Straffan, Co. Kildare and late of Feakle, Co. Clare, November 7th 2021, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her loving husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Niall and Enda, daughters Breda and Sinead, daughter-in-law Bella, grandson Seán, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Phyllis will be reposing at her residence on Friday (Nov. 12th) from 3pm-7pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday (Nov. 13th) at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Those who would like to the line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday (Nov. 13th) at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association which can be made by clicking on the following link : https://imnda.ie/donate/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Edward Daly

Ballintubbert, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving son Christopher, daughter Edwina, brothers Jimmy, Tom and Noel, sister Anna, Christopher's fiancée Danielle, granddaughter Fiadh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence today, Monday (8th November) from 6pm to 8pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing) Removal on Tuesday morning (9th) at 10.30 am to arrive at St Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions can leave a message in the condolence section below.