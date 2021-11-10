Gardaí investigating after car damaged by sharp object in Monasterevin

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
A car was damaged in an incident in Monasterevin on Sunday evening last.
Gardaí said a sharp object was used to scrape the bodywork of the vehicle on Drogheda Street.
The Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred between 5:30pm and 6:30pm on Sunday, 7th November, 2021, on Drogheda Street, Monasterevin.
"A car was damaged during the course of the incident.
"No arrests have been made at this time."
