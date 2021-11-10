Attempted break-in sets off house alarm in Athy

FILE PHOTO
A would-be intruder set off a house alarm in Athy, gardaí said.
The front door was damaged in the incident on the Carlow Road on Wednesday, November 3.
The alarm was activated but no access was gained to the property.
Anybody who noticed any suspicious vehicles or people in the area at around 7pm is asked to contact gardaí.
