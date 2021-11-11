Gardaí arrest motorist in Kildare who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have revealed that they recently arrested a motorist who tested positive for drugs.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint when they stopped the motorist.
They tested positive for cocaine & cannabis.
Gardaí added that they have since been arrested, and that legal proceedings will soon follow.
