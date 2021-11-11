Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 11

The death has occurred of Eamon Breen

''Pinelawns'', Clane Road, Sallins, Kildare / Irishtown, Dublin



Breen, Eamon, "Pinelawns", Clane Road, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Irishtown, Dublin and Johnston Mooney & O' Brien and Grandad in Playworld, November 9th 2021, peacefully at home, beloved husband of the late Rita, deeply regretted by his loving children Eamon, Deirdre and Yvonne, sons-in-law Mick and Alan, grandchildren Karl, Lorcan, Adam and Caitriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 6pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 12.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Esther Burke

Kilcloon, Meath / Maynooth, Kildare



Burke (née Boyd), Esther, Kilcloon, Co. Meath and late of Newtown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, November 10th 2021, peacefully at Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, children James, Anto, Mandy and Tracey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Esther will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

The death has occurred of Mary Chamney (née O'Toole)

Clane Road, Sallins, Kildare



Peacefully, at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Sadly missed by her loving children Dallas Jnr, Sheldon and Lavana and their father Dallas (RIP), grandchild Scott, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood, on Thursday from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral service on Friday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady and Guardian Angels, Sallins. Burial on Saturday morning at 11am in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins. Those who would like to view the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/ or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of Joseph Austin Currie

“Tullydraw”, Derrymullen, Allenwood, Kildare / Dungannon, Tyrone



Formerly of Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, Dublin and Tullydraw, Donaghmore and Mullaghmarget, Edendork, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. Former M.P. , T.D. , Minister and Minister of State. Peacefully, in his sleep at his family home. Deeply missed by his loving wife Annita, his children Estelle, Caitríona, Dualta, Austin Óg and Emer and their spouses Sean, Siobhan, Hiroko and Malcolm, grandchildren Anna, Ella, Maeve, Caoimhe, Josephine, Cara, Dylan, Keiko, Aidan, Sadhbh, Cillian, Cordelia and Rebecca, his beloved brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Austin rest in peace.

We shall overcome.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Church capacity is limited in line with current Government and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.Reposing at his family home (W91WP9V) from 11 o'clock on Thursday morning with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10 am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

Removal to the Currie home place in Mullaghmarget arriving for approximately 7 pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Malachy's Church, Edendork for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mass will be live streamed on St. Malachy's Church Webcam live stream.

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Joyce (née Varley)

Richardstown, Kildangan, Kildare / Cornamona, Galway



Formerly of Cornamona, Co, Galway. In her 94th year. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Patrick, Michael, Maureen and Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law, Willie, daughters-in-law, Breda, Geraldine and the late Betty, grandchildren, Sinéad, Eimear, Brian, Niamh, Michael, Miriam, Méabh, Mike, Ciaran, John and Lisa, great-grandchildren, Evan, Adam, Will and the late baby Ellis, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm with rosary recital at 6.30. Requiem Mass on Friday in Our Lady of Victories Church, Kildangan at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballybracken Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Please observe current government guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing. Please leave condolences on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.