Gardaí have revealed that 10 motorists were stopped in Newbridge for speeding yesterday.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit were performing a speed check in Newbridge yesterday in an 80kph Zone.
It was there that the Unit detected 10 motorists exceeding the speed limit.
FCPNs of €80 and 3 penalty points were issued to all motorists.
Garda Traffic has also urged motorists to slow down on the country's roads.
