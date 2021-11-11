Search

Kildare artist Col Patterson releases new song 'Heart Listens Out'

Pic: Supplied, 'Heart Listens Out' by Col Patterson

A musical artist from Kildare has released a new song that has made it to RTÉ Radio's Recommended playlist.

“Heart Listens Out” is a single by Col Patterson, which he says is "about the battle between heart and mind."

In addition to staying on RTÉ's Recommends playlist for a third straight week, the song, which is produced by Col’s long-time producer, reached the number one spot on their Airplay chart.

It has also been playlisted by KFM radio and has received great support on Shannonside/Northern Sound, KCLR radio and on many others.

Speaking about the song, Col said: "Especially now, in these troubled times, we all need to find ways to cope-we all seek sanctuary in different places: Heart Listens Out is about these choices."

He added: "I am blown away by all of the support from the general public and radio stations."

Previously, Col's Christmas single “Lilytown” was well received and featured on Rte Radio One’s Recommends list, as well as being playlisted by KFM, Dublin City Fm.

This single was also played on Newstalk, Kclr 96fm, Midlands 103 and LMFM.

“Heart Listens Out” is available on iTunes, Spotify and all digital platforms, as well as on Bandcamp.

Col's next Album “Dare You Come to Mind” is set for release in 2022.

