Naas District Court hears of accused who 'had no knowledge' of girls' ages in sexting case

File photo: Naas Courthouse
A solicitor claimed to Naas District Court yesterday that his client "had no knowledge" about the ages of two 16-year-old girls he allegedly sent sexually explicit photos and videos to.
Tim Kennelly represented the accused, who cannot be identified in order to protect the privacy of the two juveniles.
He said that his client is currently unemployed.
Gardaí noted that one of the photographs appeared to show the defendant masturbating in front of a mirror.
Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he "would stay his hand" regarding the acceptance of jurisdiction of the case, and instead adjourned it to March 2 next year.
He agreed to continue station bail for the defendant, with the added condition that he will have no contact (both direct or indirect) with the alleged injured parties, their friends and families, and/or State witnesses.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.