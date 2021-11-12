Man fined for attending house party in Kildare during lockdown

A man has received a fine in Naas District Court for attending a house party during the middle of lockdown.

Marcel Coscuig, with an address given at 318 Sunday's Well in Naas, attended the party, which was held in the Ashgrove Park area, on February 20 this year.

Gardaí, who arrested the 29-year-old at around 10:40pm, noted that he was intoxicated and brought him to a nearby garda station to be detained in the cells for a number of hours.

Mr Coscuig was accompanied in court by his uncle, who also translated for him.

The defence team told Judge Desmond Zaidan that his uncle was very angry and disappointed in his nephew after he found out what he had done.

They also pointed out that their client has no previous convictions.

Later on during the case, the defendant admitted that their own father has since passed away after he contracted Covid-19.

Following this, the judge remarked to the defendant: "“Nobody liked going into lockdown... but the rules were there for a reason; to protect people.”

The judge added: “So many people lost loved ones... some couldn't even attend funerals, and those that could, had to have a closed casket ceremony... it was horrible.”

“And here the defendant was, going to a house party, in the middle of all this...if it all wasn't so serious, this case would be embarrassing,” he concluded.

He ordered Mr Concuig to pay a €500 lump sum fine within three months.