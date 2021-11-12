Minister confirms that Kildare Groups will receive €296,027 in funding

A Deputy Minister and TD has confirmed that a number of Kildare Groups will receive €296,027 in funding.

Deputy Martin Heydon, a Fine Gael TD for Kildare South and Minister for the Department of Food, Agriculture and the Marine, has confirmed that these funds will go towards local community groups impacted by COVID-19 through the Community Activities Fund.

He explained: "The purpose of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, by providing small grants for facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres."

"Groups will also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs, utility or insurance bills and to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops, printers, lawnmowers, canopies and training equipment."

Deputy Heydon continued: "This once-off fund is about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during COVID-19 and while these grants may be small in nature, they will help many groups.

"In order to allow flexibility, the Dept is not setting a national closing date, but will allow each LCDC to set its own, to best suit its area."

"Supporting Community Groups is a key focus of ‘Our Rural Future’ and I would encourage all interested groups to get in touch with Kildare Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) at Aras Cill Dara for more information," he concluded.

In related news, Deputy Martin Heydon TD recently welcomed the announcement of the Irish government's recent €70 million agrifood investment along with Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin.