Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, November 12

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Bolger (née Traynor)

Celbridge, Kildare



Bolger (née Traynor), Josephine (Josie) (St. Patrick’s Park and formerly of Roselawn, Killeenlea, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) November 10th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved wife of the late George and dear mother of Noleen, Christopher and the late Baby Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Noleen, son Christopher, sister Aggie, grandchildren Stephen, Simon, Amy, Nicola, Aaron, partners, adoring great- grandchildren Adam, Rebecca, Ciara, Fionn, Lucy, Ruby, Lauren and Eve, daughter-in-law Bernadette, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May she Rest In Peace

Reposing at home on Sunday evening (14th of November) from 5 pm until 7 pm for close family and friends. Removal on Monday morning (15th November 2021) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Josephine’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Marie LEE

Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



LEE, (Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 10th November 2021. Marie, in the loving care of the nurses & staff in the Allen Ward, Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, sister Gertie, brothers Gerry and Dessie and brothers-in-law Jack, George, Raymond & Gerry. Sadly missed by her loving family Anthony, Pat, Orlagh and her husband Peter & Derek and his wife Karina, brothers Con, Christy & Dermot, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren James, Cieran, Tomas & Sinead, great-grandchildren Henry & Harper, sisters-in-law Marie, Phyllis, Ann, Bernie, Eileen & Marie, niece Monica nephew Martin, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Removal from her residence by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 10am Mass. Marie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home for the tender care Marie received there.

House Strictly private please

The death has occurred of Eamon Breen

''Pinelawns'', Clane Road, Sallins, Kildare / Irishtown, Dublin



Breen, Eamon, "Pinelawns", Clane Road, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Irishtown, Dublin and Johnston Mooney & O' Brien and Grandad in Playworld, November 9th 2021, peacefully at home, beloved husband of the late Rita, deeply regretted by his loving children Eamon, Deirdre and Yvonne, sons-in-law Mick and Alan, grandchildren Karl, Lorcan, Adam and Caitriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 6pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 12.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

For those that cannot attend the funeral, please leave a personal message on the condolence section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Esther Burke

Kilcloon, Meath / Maynooth, Kildare



Burke (née Boyd), Esther, Kilcloon, Co. Meath and late of Newtown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, November 10th 2021, peacefully at Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, children James, Anto, Mandy and Tracey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Esther will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday morning at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.