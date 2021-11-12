Delayed opening for new €5.9m Kildare library

Naas Town Hall
The new Naas library will be opened later than expected.
The project was held up for five months from December to May 2021 due to the government lockdown of all construction sites because of the pandemic.
However, since the return to work the project is back on track.
Kildare County Council believes that the project will be complete by late summer or early autumn 2022.
The new Naas Library was to be ready to open by the middle of 2021.
The Naas Community Library and Cultural Centre, to use its official title, will come with a €5.9m price tag and will cater for adults and young people with the necessary resources to accommodate, recreational, information, cultural and educational needs in "an inviting and modern space."
Naas James Burke is out in front of Celbridge Aaron Doran to win procession when the sides met earlier in the season. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.