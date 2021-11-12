Search

12/11/2021

BREAKING: Plan for 336 homes outside Newbridge is refused by An Bord Pleánala

BREAKING: Plan for 336 homes outside Newbridge is refused by An Bord Pleánala

An image of a section of the proposed development by Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

An Bord Pleanala has today turned down a plan for over 300 homes off the Ballymany Road in Newbridge.

Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited had applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission for a the development on a 12 hectare site between Standhouse Road, Ballymany Road, the Elms residential area and Ballymany Stud Farm.

The proposed development was due to consist of 336 residential units comprising 245 houses, 27 apartments and 64 duplexes.

In a three-page decision issued today, An Bord Pleanala said it was refusing permission because the application wasn't accompanied by an Environment Impact Assessment Report which is a mandatory requirement as the gross site area was in excess of 10 hectares.

The independent planning body also said it had regard for submissions and observations it received on the application.

 The total floor area of the proposed development was 34,800 square metres.

The proposed development had a construction value of €54m, according to the Building Info database.

A majority of local councillors had disagreed with the plans at an especially convened meeting last month. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media