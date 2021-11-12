BREAKING: Plan for 336 homes outside Newbridge is refused by An Bord Pleánala

An image of a section of the proposed development by Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited
An Bord Pleanala has today turned down a plan for over 300 homes off the Ballymany Road in Newbridge.
Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited had applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission for a the development on a 12 hectare site between Standhouse Road, Ballymany Road, the Elms residential area and Ballymany Stud Farm.
The proposed development was due to consist of 336 residential units comprising 245 houses, 27 apartments and 64 duplexes.
In a three-page decision issued today, An Bord Pleanala said it was refusing permission because the application wasn't accompanied by an Environment Impact Assessment Report which is a mandatory requirement as the gross site area was in excess of 10 hectares.
The independent planning body also said it had regard for submissions and observations it received on the application.
The total floor area of the proposed development was 34,800 square metres.
The proposed development had a construction value of €54m, according to the Building Info database.
A majority of local councillors had disagreed with the plans at an especially convened meeting last month.
Naas James Burke is out in front of Celbridge Aaron Doran to win procession when the sides met earlier in the season. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.