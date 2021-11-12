Kildare gardaí arrest speeding motorist who tested positive for cannabis

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have arrested a speeding motorist who tested positive for cannabis.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas Gardaí stopped the motorist after they caught them speeding at 137kph on the N7.
The motorist was subsequently tested positive for cannabis, and was arrested.
An FCPN was issued, with proceedings to follow.
