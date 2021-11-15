Search

15/11/2021

Garda Commissioner to address Joint Policing Committee meeting

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be a guest speaker at the AGM of the Kildare Joint Policing Committee next month. 

The event takes place at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth on Monday, December 6 from 7pm to 9pm.

Guest speakers at the meeting will include the Garda Commissioner along with Sarah Benson, Chief Executive Officer of Women’s Aid.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting but must register in advance here

In the interest of public safety, pre-event registration is necessary as numbers of attendees are limited.

Those attending the meeting will be required to provide their Covid-19 vaccination certificate and personal identification upon entry and face masks must be worn at all times unless seated.

A spokesperson for the event said: "The Kildare Joint Policing Committee provides a forum where Local Authority and senior Garda Officers responsible for the policing in Kildare, with the participation of Oireachtas members and community interests, can consult, discuss and make recommendations on matters affecting policing in Kildare."

