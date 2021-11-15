Kildare County Council confirm Budget meeting will take place in Newbridge Town Hall

File pic
Kildare County Council's Budget meeting will take place in Newbridge Town Hall, it has confirmed.
It said in a statement: "The Full Council Budget meeting will take place Monday November 22, in Newbridge Town Hall at 3pm."
"Members of the public or press who wish to attend, please email meetings@kildarecoco.ie."
