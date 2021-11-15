Search

15/11/2021

Councillor urges Kildare County Council to implement deposit return scheme in Newbridge

Councillor urges Kildare County Council to implement deposit return scheme in Newbridge

Pic: Cllr Chris Pender via Facebook

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Social Democrats Councillor has urged Kildare County Council (KCC) to implement a deposit return scheme in Newbridge town.

Cllr Chris Pender made the appeal on his official Facebook account, where he said: "7am and a quick clean on the way home from work reveals/highlights the serious need for some form of a deposit return scheme in the town if Newbridge."

"I picked up approx. a bag and a half of rubbish and at least one full bag contained recyclable materials including cans, glass and plastic bottles."

"Providing a deposit return scheme would mean that there is a financial or commercial benefit to returning your glass/plastic bottles or aluminum cans providing a minor income source for those who might need it and resulting in a cleaner or environmentally friendly town."

He continued: "It's no different than returning milk bottles like was down year's ago or the return pubs get on certain bottles.

"We need to ensure that deposit return is beneficial to all."

Cllr Pender also included photographs showcasing the extent of the litter.

Cllr Pender has also been vocal in calling on KCC to re-open Newbridge Town Hall before Christmas, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Kildare councillors demand action over ‘unsafe’ roads

Fears for schoolchildren walking to and from school

'A man of peace, integrity and social justice:' Kildare Minister praises late politician Austin Currie

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media