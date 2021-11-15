Planning permission sought for new community care centre dwelling in Kildare

File pic
Planning permission has been sought for a new community care centre dwelling in Kildare, documents have confirmed.
A Mr Joe Sheahan, on behalf of GALRO Ltd., is seeking permission from Kildare County Council to demolish existing derelict commercial building and construction of new community care dwelling house, garage, entrance, and new site boundaries, as well as all associated site works at Moore Abbey Demesne in Monasterevin.
The date received is listed as November 12, while the submission-by date is listed as December 16.
The due date is listed as January 15.
It is understood that the application is in the pre-validation stage.
According to its website, GALRO (Guardian ad Litem and Rehabilitation Office) was established in 2003 and provides professional supports and services to vulnerable children and adults.
GALRO specifically provides residential services, respite services, community based mentoring services, home support and specialised models of care for people referred by the HSE and TUSLA.
