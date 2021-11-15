Kildare: Warning that almost half of winter break-ins between 5pm and 11pm

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are encouraging homeowners to protect their homes over the winter months, when burglaries traditionally tend to rise.
Almost one-third of burglaries occur through the front door. Burglars also commonly target back doors, back windows, and front windows, with one in five cases involving a burglar getting access through an unsecured door or window.
Jewellery and cash remain the most common objects stolen.
Computers, mobile phones, TVs and games consoles are also among the top items stolen.
Nearly half of burglaries (46%) occur between 5pm and 11pm.
Whether you are at home or going out, remember to turn on some lights and use timer switches.
• Lock all doors and windows.
• Use an alarm even when you are in the house.
• Store keys away from windows and letter boxes.
• Don't keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.