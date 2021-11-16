Search

16/11/2021

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 16

RIP to the late Rose McCabe and Kay O'Connell

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The death has occurred of David Walse Luxton
Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Kildare

Luxton, David Walse, Churchview Lawns, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Johannesburg, South Africa and Glasgow, Scotland, November 15th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne and father of the late Derek. Deeply regretted by his loving son Bobby, daughter Lesley, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Peace Perfect Peace

 

David will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Thursday from 11am, followed by removal from the funeral home at approx. 1pm to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for his Funeral Service at 2pm. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

 

The Funeral Service can be viewed on Thursday at 2pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

 

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of Rosanna (Rose) McCabe (née Mangan)
Rathcurragh Drive, Newbridge, Kildare

McCabe (née Mangan), Rosanna (Rose) Rathcurragh Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 14th November 2021 at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Charlie, brother Jim, sisters Sheila and Ita. Sadly missed by her sons James, Eamon and Charles, daughters-in-law Loretta and Patricia, grandchildren Emmett and Shauna, step grandchildren Sean and Eoin, great-grandchild Finbar, sister Patricia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

 

May Rose Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 12 o'clock with prayers that evening at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommie) McIntyre
Rathcoffey, Kildare / Sligo

McIntyre, Thomas (Tommie), Rathcoffey, Co. Kildare and late of Cloonacool, Co. Sligo, November 15th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by his adored wife Evelyn (nee Ross), children Brendan, Nathy, Pat, Jarlath, Emer and Tomás, his 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters Brigid, Margaret, Julia and Monica, brother Richard, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

 

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. The funeral Mass on Thursday can be viewed by clicking on a link that will follow. Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Murphy
Coolcarrigan, Kildare

Murphy, John (Sean), Coolcarrigan, Donadea, Co. Kildare, November 14th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kathleen and Theresa, brother Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at his niece Fiona's residence in Coolcarrigan on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

 

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

 

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

 

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Bridie Nolan (née Flood)
Beech Grove and Kilteghan, Rathangan, Kildare Town, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare

Bridie Nolan (nee Flood) formerly, Kildare and Kilteghan, Rathangan, November 15th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and sister of the late Andy. Will be sadly missed by her siblings, Rose, Kathy, Larry, Teresa, Mick, Pat, Mary and Gerry, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 

May She Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at her brother Larry's home, Kilteghan on Tuesday, November 16th, from 2pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Please wear face coverings, and adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

 

Bridie's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv. Those wishing to leave a personal message may do so on the Condolence section below.

 

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Connell (née Corrigan)
Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin

O’CONNELL, Kathleen (Kay) (née Corrigan), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dublin) November 13th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Brian, Paul and Claire. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Sophie and Elaine, grandchildren Aisling and Aidan, sisters-in-law Olive and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

May she rest in peace

 

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Friday morning (November 19th) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium due at 12:45 pm approx.. Kathleen’s funeral mass may be viewed online by following this LINK. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your own choice.

