New restaurant opening in Newbridge

Final preparations are being made for the opening of a new restaurant in Newbridge.
No 19 Brasserie is located on the Main Street, opposite the Garda Station.
The new restaurant promises to offer "relaxed, informal dining in the heart of Newbridge".
The venue is currently hiring full-time and part-time staff such as chefs, a restaurant manager, a floor supervisor and bar staff.
