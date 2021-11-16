Search

16/11/2021

Kildare County Council confirms traffic management currently taking place in this area

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that a traffic management system is currently underway in Clane.

It said in a statement: "Please note there will be essential road works carried out at Millicent Cross L2002 / L2004 on Tuesday November 16 until 6pm."

"Traffic Management will be in place."

KCC added: "Delays are to be expected, your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

It also said that anyone with enquiries can contact KCC by calling 01 6286236 or by email at northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.

