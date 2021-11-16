Irish National Stud planning new development

File photo of The Irish National Stud
Tenders are currently being sought from contractors for a project on the grounds of the Irish National Stud.
Being planned are alterations and an extension to the existing Admissions Building at the visitor attraction near Kildare town.
The new facility would accommodate an entrance area, an office area and increased retail floor space.
Additional toilet facilities are also in the designs.
Contractors have a tender deadline of early December.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €400,000, according to Construction Information Services.
