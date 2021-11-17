Theft from premises in Newbridge Retail Park

Newbridge garda station
Gardaí in Newbridge are investigating a theft from a business premises in the town on Friday last.
The incident happened in Newbridge Retail Park where SuperValu and other outlets are located.
A side door of a building was accessed between 9pm and 12 midnight and items were stolen.
Anybody with information on the crime is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.
