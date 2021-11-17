Kildare County Council announce essential repair works on this well-known bridge

File pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced essential repair works on a well-known bridge within the county.
It said in a statement: "Please note there will be essential repair works carried out at Alexandra Bridge, Clane from Monday November 22 to Friday December 3."
"Traffic Management will be in place."
KCC added: "Delays are to be expected, your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
Anyone with enquiries can telephone KCC at 045 980421 or can email the council at roadsadmin@kildarecoco.ie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.