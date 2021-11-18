Search

18/11/2021

Spies, Informers and Rebels - Online event organised by Creative Rathangan Meitheal

Takes place this Saturday

Spies, Informers and Rebels - Online event organised by Creative Rathangan Meitheal

The intelligence war

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Spies, Informers and Rebels - 1, which takes place this Saturday, November 20, is the first in a series of events organised by Creative Rathangan Meitheal which focuses on the ‘intelligence war’ (1918-1921). 

On the Irish republican side, the IRA GHQ Intelligence Department headed by Michael Collins, stood at the top of a nationwide structure of local IRA intelligence officers. Amongst those supplying  intelligence to Collins was Rathangan man, Ned Broy. 

According to Todd Andrews this  was ‘the first time in the history of separatism we Irish had a better intelligence service than the British’.

In the first event, John Dorney will set the scene in a presentation entitled 'Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence in Ireland 1919-1921, an Overview'.

James Durney will present his research on the ‘intelligence war’ in Kildare in 'I Spy - Kildare and the intelligence War 1918-21' , and Dr Ciaran Reilly will present 'The Killing of Detective Daniel Hoey of Rhode'.

Each presentation will be followed by a short question and answer session, and the morning will conclude with a panel discussion.

Other events include - Identity, Power and Partition on Thursday November 25, which will mark the establishment of the Northern Ireland State with presentations by Dr Sean B Newman and Dr Ian Dalton.

Spies, Rebels and Informers - 2 will take place on December 4 and will include presentations by Dr Brian Hand on Collins, Tobin and the Squad, Liz Gillis on Women - Spies Couriers and Soldiers, and Seamus Purcell on Ned Broy - The Spy from Rathangan.

The battle for public opinion was another arena in the war between the Irish and British authorities. A remarkable film made in 1921 which could have been used in that contest will be the focus of a talk by Dr Ciaran Reilly - From Brackangh to New York and feature a showing of the complete film with newly composed music. Date to be confirmed.


For information on all these events see Creative Rathangan Meitheal's Facebook page or Eventbrite.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media