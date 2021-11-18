Naas Gardaí find sum of money and want to locate owner

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí in Naas found a glasses case (below) with a sum of money in it.
This item was picked up from the Main Street on Sunday last.
Gardaí said the owner should contact Naas District Office by email to naas_ds@garda.ie.
