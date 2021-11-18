Deadline for submissions on Kildare Meath Grid Upgrade fast approaching

EirGrid is encouraging the public to submit their views on the Kildare Meath Grid Upgrade before the consultation ends on November 22 next.

The national electricity grid operator commenced a 12-week public consultation at the end of August on four possible routes for the 400kV underground electricity cable project.

The Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade is a high-capacity electricity connection between Dunstown substation near Two Mile House in Kildare and Woodland substation near Batterstown in Meath.

The company said this upgrade will help to more effectively transfer power to the east of the country and distribute it within the electricity network in Meath, Kildare and surrounding counties.

Speaking about the level of feedback to date, Michael Mahon, EirGrid Chief Infrastructure Officer said, “Submissions we have received from communities along the proposed routes shows us people want a say in how grid infrastructure is developed, and we are listening.”

“The electricity system ultimately exists to serve the needs of communities and businesses and as such, we believe that communities should be engaged in this process,” said Mahon.

The engagement process involved briefings of chambers of commerce, local authorities and elected representatives in both counties, public webinars and questionnaire distribution to 47,000 homes. An information week also took place which saw the project team visit and speak to communities in nine towns and villages across Kildare and Meath in their mobile information centre.

A community forum has been established for the project and will continue to meet regularly to provide feedback, for project updates and to ensure two-way communication is on-going. The forum acts as a consultative body and does not replace any other engagement and consultation EirGrid carries out.

Along with this, EirGrid has engaged with landowners, businesses and technical stakeholders along the proposed routes. This work will continue into the new year.



Members of the public can still have their say on the route options by making a submission before November 22 at consult.eirgrid.ie, by email to kildaremeath@eirgrid.com or by freepost to Kildare Meath Grid Upgrade Consultation, EirGrid, Freepost FDN 5312, Ballsbridge, D04 FW28.