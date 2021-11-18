A motorist "driving erratically" on Kildare motorway tests positive for cocaine

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Newbridge observed a SUV vehicle parked close to pedestrian lights and blocking a footpath.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Meanwhile the Unit also found a car travelling at high speed on the M9 and the driver later tested positive for cannabis.
The motorist was arrested and court proceedings will follow.
The Naas officers were also conducting speed checks on the N7 when they found a car travelling at 160kph in a 100kph zone.
The driver subsequently tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.
Elsewhere, Naas gardaí stopped this driver on the M4 after observing it driving erratically.
The driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested. Court proceedings are to follow in coming weeks.
