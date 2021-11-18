"I stop and put it in the boot of my car" - call for rubbish at bus stops to be collected

FILE PHOTO
A councillor said she often takes a bag of rubbish from a bus stop and puts it in the boot of her car for disposal.
Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer made the revelation at the monthly meeting of Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on November 16 last.
The politician had asked the Council who was was responsible for the collection and removal of litter at
the bus stops at Toughers on the Naas Road, Newbridge?
The Council said that the Municipal District office does not carry out litter picking at this location.
Cllr O'Dwyer said: "The two bus stops are opposite each other and the litter can go all over the place.
"Somebody places a black bin bag on the fence at one of the bus stops.
"I get a call whenever it is full and when I'm passing, I stop and put in the boot of my car for disposal."
