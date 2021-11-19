Kildare citizens urged to shop at Jack & Jill Children's Foundation over Christmas time

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation (JJCF) is calling on the public in County Kildare to support local and buy local this Christmas.

The organisation said in a recent statement that the money raised will be used to support the 25 children with highly complex medical conditions that they care for in Kildare.

JJCF also said that its shops in the county are located in the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Newbridge and at The Craft Village in Crookstown, are open from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.

Peter MacManus, manager of the JJCF charity boutique in Newbridge, said: "At Jack & Jill, customers know that we are all about quality and value."

"There’s so much choice! From bargain dresses and matching handbags, to sacks of LEGO and a limited number of signature scented candles specially designed for Jack & Jill by Paul & William Costelloe."

He continued: "Many of the items in store are leading brands donated by generous retailers on the high street, while many of our pre-owned clothes have never been worn and still have their shop labels on!

At a time when we are all thinking of how we can help save our planet, it’s good to know that making a purchase at Jack & Jill is the perfect sustainability choice.

He also said that their stores also have Gift of Time cards: "Each donation of €18 funds one hour of home nursing care, giving parents time to do the normal things like Christmas shopping, catching up with a friend, enjoying a walk with the other siblings, or simply having a nap to recharge – safe in the knowledge that their sick child is well cared for at home."

"There’s always a Christmas gift for everyone at Jack & Jill."

Mr MacManus concluded: "Of course, we know that for many there is even greater joy in giving rather than receiving; we are always delighted to accept donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories, books, ornaments and, of course, every child’s favourite, LEGO."

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the JJCF, also mentioned that 2021 has been another difficult year for the group: "This has been another very challenging year for our families, our nurses, our volunteers, our shop managers and our fundraisers at Jack & Jill."

"We have more families than ever, relying on us for support, with 25 children under our care in Kildare."

She continued: "With another €500,000 to raise in one last fundraising push to the end of the year, we are relying on the public for their continued support.

"Every purchase and every donation translates into home nursing care hours and a real gift of time for local children and their families."

In addition, JJFC has recently launched its Home for Christmas collection.

To view this collection, or to make a donation, visit www.jackandjill.ie.

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers specialist home nursing and end-of-life care for children from birth to six years of age who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

It says that its mission is "to empower parents to care for their child at home, because there is no care like home care for a Jack & Jill child."

The organisation mobilises a crew of community nurses and carers, operates seven days a week, and has no waiting list.

Last year it funded and supported over 94,000 home nursing hours to the children under its wing, in addition to 25,000 hours of hands-on case management from its specialist children’s liaison nurses: to do this, the Foundation must raise over €4 million to fund its unique service each year.

The group's funds and provides up to 80 hours per month of home nursing care for families, costing €1,440 per month.

Over 2,600 families have been supported by the Foundation since it was established in 1997.