Man told to take relationship advice from hit 90s song in Naas District Court

A man who allegedly breached a protection order was told to seek relationship advice in a hit 90s dance song.
The defendant's case at Naas District Court on Thursday, November 18, was struck out, with liberty to re-enter, as the court was told that he and his partner had made amends and were back together.
The complainant also did not appear in court.
When asked by Judge Desmond Zaidan if he is love with his wife, the man jokingly replied: “I mean, what is love?”
In response, the judge recommended him to look up the lyrics to the 1993 dance song What is Love? by Haddaway.
The judge also asked to have this case bookmarked for his family law file.
Upon leaving the courtroom, the defendant promised the judge that he would never reappear in the court again.
