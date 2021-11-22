Deaths in County Kildare

Eamon McElwee, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Ballyroan, Dublin / Ballina, Mayo

November 18. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Husband of the late Kay (Née Anderson). Eamon will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Susan, son Eamon, grandchildren Rachel and Mark, great-grandchildren Luke, Megan, Cian, Chloe, Sophia and Keela, brother Frank, sister Kathleen (in Ballina), brother Ruby (Galway), sisters in law Lillian and Aggie, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, and many, many friends.Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, arriving for 10.00am Mass. Reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home, Ballina on Monday evening from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am in St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina, Co. Mayo, followed by burial in Leigue Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to LittleHill Animal Rescue. Those who would have liked to attend Eamon’s funeral but cannot, may leave a personalised message for the family on the condolence page at RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Philip Mallon, Newbridge

November 17. Peacefully and with dignity at home surrounded by his family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Grainne, daughters Megan and Kate, his father Joe and partner Mary, his mother Anne, his mother in law Margaret and sister Margaret, brother PJ, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephew, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm, removal on Monday morning to St Brigid's church the Curragh, arriving for 11am requiem mass, followed by burial in St Conleth’s cemetery Newbridge. Family flowers only please.Donations if desired to St Brigids hospice at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie Philips funeral mass will be live-streamed on St Brigids church Facebook page. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence page below.Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing.

Marie (May) Kane (née O'Connor), Coonough, Carbury, Kildare

November 18. Peacefully but suddenly at home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, children Caroline, Michael and Alan, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Rosarii, Alan's partner Selena, adored grandchildren Robin, Michael, Grace, Anna-May, Christopher and Michael-Thomas, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Iris Fox (née Gee), Coursetown, Athy, Kildare

November 18. In the exceptional care of St John's Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of James (Jim). Sadly missed by her son Howard , sisters and brother, extended family and friends. Funeral Service at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin on Saturday at 12.45pm.

Thomas (Tom) Byrne, Kilcullen, Kildare

November 16. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen, sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, children Anita, Seán, Lorraine and Gabrielle, grandchildren, Danielle, Nicole, Evan, Molly, Eddie, Caítlin and Tom, daughter in law Elaine, sons in law Fergus, Eddie and Eugene, brother Seàn, sisters Mary, Carmel and Ann, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 23rd for family only. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Ss Mary and Laurence Crookstown, arriving for 11am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence page below. Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Tom’s funeral mass will be live-streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/moone-webcam/

PJ Lawlor, Hazelmere, Naas, Kildare / Saggart, Dublin

November 19. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Beloved husband of Sandra and loving dad of Dale, Karl, Colin and Oisín, son of Denis (recently deceased) and Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, mother, brothers and sisters Tony, Ann, Denise, Bridget, Pascal and Stephen, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 2pm to 7pm. with family in attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice.

Monica (Marty) Kelly, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildare Town, Kildare

November 21. At St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, brother Maxi and sister Marie Flanagan. Sadly missed by her sister Nuala, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary Byrne (née O'Neill), 539 Courtown Road, Kilcock, Kildare

November 16. Passed away suddenly in Corrimal, N.S.W., Australia. Mary, predeceased by her husband Declan, son Mark, parents John and Margaret, brothers Tim and Francis. Deeply regretted by her daughters; Vanessa, Clodagh and Tamara, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and brother Margaret Dignam, Kathleen Barrett, Brid Byrne and John O’Neill, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends in Kilcock and Australia. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on: https://jummedia.com.au/live/mary-jane-byrne/ Interment will take place in Australia.