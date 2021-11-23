Pedestrian crossing is needed in Naas town

A pedestrian crossing is needed in the Poplar Square/Dublin Road area of Naas.

Cllr Evie Sammon wants a crossing opened near the Naas Town Centre and told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the area is very busy and is in the vicinity of a number of schools.

“It’s difficult to cross over the road and a crossing needs to be formalised,” she said, adding that a proper crossing should also be provided near the parish church on Sallins Road.

According to Kildare County Council, a works programme for next year will include the completion of the design and the start of the construction of the Kilcullen Road cycle track scheme, which will complete a segregated cycle and pedestrian link between schools in the Pipers Hill area with the main street in Naas.

Other strategic cycle network schemes on radial routes in the town will be progressed through the design process and this will include a review of the approved design of the works at Poplar Square, which will enhance pedestrian and cyclist linkages to the core of the town.

The pedestrian crossing request will be examined in the context of these programmes.

The meeting also heard that a crossing at Poplar Square between Permanent TSB and Barker and Jones will be considered a priority in 2022.