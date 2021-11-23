Search

23 Nov 2021

Man dangled his child over a balcony Kildare court told

Mother fears she'll be killed

Man dangled his child over a balcony Kildare court told

The hearing took place at Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man dangled his child over a balcony, it was claimed at Naas District Court on November 17.

The man’s brother sought an interim protection order at the court hearing and described him as dangerous.

He said his brother had threatened to kill family members and made phone calls to that effect.

Read more Kildare news

The man’s mother said that her  son is a drug addict and had lived with her up to recently.

She  alleged that he spit in her face and slapped and kicked her.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that he also has mental health issues.

The woman said her son had “flipped it.”

Three gardaí, she said, “talked him down” and he was foaming at the mouth.

He owes money and “dealers are calling to the  house.”

The woman praised the assistance she got from the gardaí.

She said she wasn't to help her son, but at a distance and said he started taking drugs four years ago.

The court further heard that her husband is working abroad currently.

“He will kill me, I know he will kill me,” she said.

She also said her son had threatened to kill himself.

Judge Zaidan granted orders to both parties.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media