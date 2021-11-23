Punchestown Covid 19 Testing & Vaccination Centre is looking for volunteers

Punchestown Community Testing Centre / Photo by Aishling Conway
Volunteers are being sought for the Punchestown Covid 19 Testing & Vaccination Centre.
According to Kildare FM, the centre has been up and running since early last year, and with the increased cases of the virus in recent weeks and months, more demand has been placed on it.
Roles would involve directing cars and taking personal details, for eight hours per week.
Anyone who would like to volunteer can email michelle@volunteerkildare.ie or phone Mick Power on 086 886 5266.
