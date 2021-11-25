Three patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Three patients are on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today.
Yesterday there were no patients on trolleys at the facility.
The figure is among the lowest in the country today.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are six patients on trolleys while in Tullamore Hospital the figure is 15.
