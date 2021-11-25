Search

25 Nov 2021

PRISON LOCKDOWN: Detention of Kildare assault accused is criticised

'It's not acceptable' says solicitor

PRISON LOCKDOWN: Detention of Kildare assault accused is criticised

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

There was criticism of the detention of the man charged with an alleged assault in Newbridge at Newbridge District Court on November 24.

Peter Collins, 52, of no fixed abode faces an allegation of assault on a date unknown between October 11 and October 13 at Main Street, Donnybrook and alleged breach of the Public Order Act at Main Street, Newbridge, on October 13.

After being detained the defendant was cautioned and made no reply to the allegations.

Read more Kildare news

Gda Conor Sheehan told an earlier court hearing that  the defendant and the injured party were in a relationship for several years. He told the court of arresting the defendant shortly before 1am on October 13 in Newbridge.

He said the woman is in fear and believes the defendant will find her. He added she was told she would be assaulted and she is terrified.

The defendant appeared via videolink last week.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that Cloverhill Prison, where the man is detained, is in complete lockdown because of Covis-19.

St Kelly said the situation was unprecedented.

He said another charge is pending against the defendant but the gardaí were unable to get into the prison to do this.

Sgt Kelly also said that the Director of Public Prosecutions was unwilling to allow the defendant to be charged using videolink.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin said it is not acceptable that the defendant should be in custody for six weeks.

He also pointed out that he was unable to make a new bail application on the man’s behalf until he is additionally charged.

“He’s not a young man and he is not used to being in custody. It’s unacceptable that he is being left in limbo,” said Mr Larkin, adding that he was not blaming the judge or the sergeant for the situation.

Mr Larkin said he would be fully contesting the allegations. He pointed out that emergency legislation has been enacted in other circumstances to deal with other issues during the pandemic such as banning foreign travel. He said legislation to deal with this “could be done by this evening.”

Requesting a further remand of one week, Sgt Kelly said he would endeavour to have the defendant brought to court on the next date and he would ask the DPP’s office if there is a way the man can be charged.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the issue is “unique, extraordinary and not satisfactory” but he does not make the laws.

He also noted that a prisoner has died because of Covid-19.

“The lawmakers should have known that this was coming,” said the judge.

The case was adjourned until December 1.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media