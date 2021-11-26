Festive family resource centre in Newbridge, County Kildare announce date for Christmas lights ceremony

File pic
A well-known family resource centre in Newbridge, County Kildare has announced the official date for an event which will see it turn on its Christmas lights.
Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) took to its official Facebook page for the announcement, where it said: "Next Tuesday we are turning on our Christmas lights at the centre."
"Santa will make an appearance and our singing group will sing us some carols."
"It will take place outdoors in our sensory garden.
"All are welcome to join us from 6pm."
