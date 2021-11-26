Search

26 Nov 2021

Water upgrade works to commence in Maynooth, County Kildare next week

 Water upgrade works to commence in Maynooth, County Kildare next week

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that water upgrade works will commence in Maynooth, County Kildare next week.

It said in a statement: "Upgrade to the watermain at O’ Neill Park will be carried out on Monday November 29."

"Supply to this estate, shops at Tesco, including four apartments will be affected from 10am until 5pm."

HSE responds to lack of PCR appointments in 18 counties (including Kildare) earlier this week

Kildare householders are helping to turn Ireland's rising tide of dumped food, research shows

Festive family resource centre in Newbridge, County Kildare announce date for Christmas lights ceremony

PICTURES: Stars turn out for Brendan Grace exhibition at Newbridge Silverware

Twink, Alan Hughes and Niall Quinn among attendees

