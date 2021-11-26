Councillor from Kildare welcomes new Deposit Return Scheme regulations to reduce waste

A Councillor from County Kildare has welcomed the new Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) regulations, which are designed to reduce plastics, aluminium, and litter waste.

Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender made the comments in a recent statement, but has previously voiced his concerns about the issue on social media.

Last week, the Newbridge politician also reiterated his call after posting a photograph that showed a large amount of litter he had collected in the town.

He explained that DRS are important as they incentivise people to return their empty containers to a return point to reclaim the deposit they paid when they purchased that item initially — "essentially, a DRS monetises the ‘waste’ covered by the Scheme."

Cllr Pender elaborated: "While it's disappointing to see the scheme not include glass, the DRS regulations are a significant step toward reducing plastic and aluminium waste by rewarding the return of plastic and aluminium containers".

"I welcome the implementation of the Government's DRS legislation as a step toward encouraging the responsible use of natural resources and the development of a robust collection and recycling system for valuable materials such as plastic and aluminium."

He added: "However, the new DRS system must be well-managed, with safeguards in place if targets are not met."

Cllr Pender also said that he has been trying to get a DRS or Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) introduced within the county and within the local area.

He explained: "This scheme will see a deposit applied at the point of sale on particular containers (at first, PET plastic bottles and aluminium cans)... that deposit can (then) be redeemed when the empty container is returned to the store to be recycled.

"Many businesses may need to use 'RVMs, which consumers can use to reclaim their deposit by inserting bottles and cans into the machine.

"If we want this to be available to all, Local and National Government need to be prepared to support small independent retailers in its role out."

"DRSs are successfully used around the world and are incredibly easy to replicate if done properly," he concluded.