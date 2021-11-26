Resources on the way to tackle unfinished estates

Aras Chill Dara
Two staff members are to be recruited to tackle the issue of unfinished housing estates in County Kildare.
It follows a call from Labour councillor Angela Feeney, who requested that a full time coordinator be appointed to deal with the issue.
“Where coordinators are appointed there is a marked decrease in the number of unfinished estates,” Cllr Feeney told a Kildare County Council meeting.
According to KCC, additional staff were requested to tackle the legacy of problematic estates, where finance is no longer available to carry out completion works.
Approval for an engineer and a technician came through last month and it is now planned to recruit for these two posts with appointments made before the year’s end.
