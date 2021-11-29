Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 29

The death has occurred of Inez Connolly

Brooklands, Clane, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin



Connolly, Inez, Brooklands, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Drimnagh, Dublin, November 27th 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, deeply regretted by her loving husband Aidan Kerin, stepson Paul, stepdaughter Jennifer, daughter-in-law Hayley, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Ava, Una and Ely, brothers Enda and Peter, sisters Ursula, Rita and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Lukes Hospital by clicking on the following link ; https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/how-to-help/donations.323.html

For those that cannot attend the funeral, please leave a personal message on the condolence section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The death has occurred of Carmine Morone

The Willows, Allenwood, Kildare



Formerly of Naples, Italy. Suddenly in Finland with his girlfriend by his side.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Mira, children Amy, Salvatore, Lee, Luke and Sofia, his granddaughter Freya, his parents Salvatore & Rita and stepmother Patricia, siblings Antonio, Consiglia, Gennaro, Cesare, Raffaela, Debbie, Adriano and Sas, extended family neighbours and friends.

May Carmine rest in peace.







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Darby de Courcy MacDonnell

Rathdrum, Wicklow / Athy, Kildare



Darby de Courcy MacDonnell, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare. 26th November 2021, peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, daughter Mary, sons John, Randal, Brendan and Diarmuid, son-in-law Andrew, daughters-in-law Valerie and Margo, grandchildren Jan, Lawrence, Alana, Doireann, Méabh, Clodagh and Cora, his sister Mary (Sr Brid), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Brennan Woulahan Funeral Home, Avoca Road, Rathdrum, on Friday 3rd December from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 4th December at 11am in St. Mary and St. Michael’s Church, Rathdrum. Burial afterwards in Geraldine Cemetery, Athy, Co. Kildare, arriving at 2pm approximately.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via: http://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/rathdrum

The death has occurred of Sheila Donegan (née Gray)

Edenderry, Offaly / Edenderry, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and much loved wife of Broughan. Sadly missed by her 13 children Angi, Ger, Kathy, Tony, Bernie, Jenny, Broughan Jnr, David, Mandy, Anne, Kevin, Alan and Maggie, her 40 adored grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila Rest In Peace

Sheila's Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe followed by burial in Carrick Cemetery.

Please wear a face covering and adhere to current restrictions. Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The Donegan family would like to thank you for your support and this sad and difficult time.

Due to current restrictions the family would like to keep the House Private, please.

The death has occurred of John Joseph Doyle

Cloonkeen, Athy, Kildare



DOYLE, John Joseph, Cloonkeen, Athy, County Kildare, died peacefully on November 27, 2021 in the loving care of the staff and Dr. Giles O’Neill at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Beloved husband of Terry. Dearly loved father of Irene (Bond), Edward and Marie Therese. Deeply missed by his daughter-in-law Gina, son-in-law Jay and his beloved grandchildren Ella and Ronan, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews,extended family and friends. Brother of the late Liam.

May he Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held on Monday, 29th November, at 2:00pm in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

In the interest of public health, attendance at the service will be in line with social distancing protocol and government guidelines.