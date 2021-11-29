Second phase of the new BusConnects network begins in Kildare

File pic
The second phase of the new BusConnects network has begun in County Kildare.
According to KFM radio station, that The National Transport Authority, Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland recently launched the second phase of the new BusConnects network.
The "C-Spine" will serve Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip in Kildare, and in Dublin: Lucan, Adamstown, Liffey Valley and Palmerstown to the City Centre.
It was also confirmed that there will be increased weekend and evening services, increased capacity and frequency on the newly launched services.
