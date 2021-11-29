Driver on R445 tests positive for cocaine

A motorist taking a roadside drug test
Naas Roads Policing Unit were operating a Multi Agency Checkpoint on the R445 recently when they arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine.
The motorist's van was also impounded for no insurance.
Proceedings will follow at Naas District Court in coming weeks.
Meanwhile the Unit also detected a motorist travelling at 137kph on the N7 which has a maximum speed limit of 100 km per hour.
The driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L-Plates displayed. The van was also untaxed.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and the vehicle was seized.
