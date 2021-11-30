Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 30

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Doherty

Donadea, Kildare / Mayo



Doherty, Terence (Terry), Upper Hodgestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of Stonefield, Carrowteigue, Co. Mayo, November 29th 2021, peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Madeline, devoted father of Jonathan, Madeline, Caitlín, Ann Marie and Teresa, deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Aishling, 6 grandchildren, brothers Martin and Brian, sister Mary Bridget, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Tuesday from 6-8pm. Reposing at his residence for family and close friends on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh, for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

The death has occurred of Bridget DONOVAN (née Enright)

Newbridge, Kildare



Donovan, (née Enright), Bridget, Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 29th November 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses & staff in Naas hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving daughter Liz. Sadly missed by her loving husband David, her children Joan, David, Ann, Bridget, Caroline, Patrick, Eddie, Kathleen & Michael, sons-in-law and daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, brothers & sisters, sisters-in-law & brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Bridget Rest in Peace

Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge for 10am Mass. Brigid's Mass can be viewed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/cill-mhuire-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. ​

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Herbert

St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins, Kildare



Herbert, Anthony (Tony), St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins and late of Ballyteague, Co. Kildare, November 29th 2021, peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, children Betty, Michael, Liam, Anthony, Patrick, Geraldine, Eamonn and Keith, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ann Josephine (Nancy) Lynch (née Boland)

Robertstown West, Robertstown, Kildare, R51 HC56



Peacefully in the amazing care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home with her family by her side. Predeceased by her loving husband Maurice, sister Mary and her brother Peadar.

Sadly missed by her loving children Timmy, Geraldine, Mossy, Magdeline and Brendan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and partners, grandchildren, great-grandson, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nancy rest in peace

If you wish to view Nancy's Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am please click on the following link :

https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

Nancy will be reposing at her daughter Geraldine's residence ( R51 HC56) on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines whilst attending the reposing. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.