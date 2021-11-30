Kildare education centre closed today due to flooding; PLC open as normal

Pic: OpenIcons via Pixabay
An educational institution located in County Kildare will be closed today due to a flooding issue.
St Conleth's Community College confirmed the news in a social media post.
It said that it would be closing its doors due to health and safety concerns.
It is also understood that its PLC will be open as normal.
